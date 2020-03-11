Breaking: Yk man guilty of importing, planning to sell form of fentanyl

A Yellowknife man has been found guilty of planning to sell a form of fentanyl he ordered over the dark web in 2016.

Justice Shannon Smallwood convicted Darcy Oake, 25, of importing and possessing furanylfentanyl for the purpose of trafficking on Wednesday.

Oake was also found guilty of criminal negligence causing bodily harm after supplying a city woman with the mail-ordered furanylfentanyl, a designer derivative of the powerful opioid.

The woman was hospitalized after snorting a line of furanylfentanyl at Oake’s Borden Drive residence on Nov. 23, 2016 – just hours after Oake himself overdosed from the same batch of drugs.

Oake went to trial in August.

At the outset, he pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking furanylfentanyl.

Oake admitted to ordering the drug online using Bitcoin and encrypted computer software, but denied knowing the fentanyl analog was coming from outside of the country. The trial heard the shipment came from Hong Kong.

In the throes of addiction at the time, Oake claimed he ordered the drug, estimated to about five times less potent fentanyl, for personal use – not for profit.

While Oake admitted to providing the drug to the woman who overdosed, his lawyer suggested she mixed a prescribed anti-anxiety medication with the furanylfentanyl, which is what lead to her hospitalization and the injuries she suffered.

Smallwood rejected Oake’s testimony, along with the defence’s version of events.

Oake was arrested and charged after an investigation into a rash of opioid overdoses in Yellowknife led police to his home on Nov. 25, 2016. Mounties located a substance that later tested positive as furanylfentanyl.

The drug seizure triggered a large-scale response from police, who called in the RCMP’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) unit to secure and search the property.

Oake will be back in court on March 30, when a date for a sentencing hearing is expected to be set.

More to come.