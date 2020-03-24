BREAKING: relief coming for Northern internet bills

Let the binging begin.

Northwestel said Monday evening “every residential customer in Northern Canada will receive temporary relief on their Internet usage in March and April.”

The company, a subsidiary of Bell, said the Canadian Radio and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) had approved its most recent application for overage relief for residential internet users in March and April.

“These measures are part of Northwestel’s COVID-19 response to facilitate increased telework across the North. The specific Internet usage relief measures will differ by community and network access technology, in order to ensure adequate network capacity for all users in this critical time,” a release read.

All cable internet customers in major centres will have their overage bills paid in March and April. These places include Whitehorse, YT, Carcross, YT, Fort Nelson, BC, Yellowknife, NWT, Fort Smith, NWT, Norman Wells, NWT and High Level, AB.

Communities served by satellite will receive usage increases of 50 or 100 per cent, but won’t have overages forgiven (see table below).