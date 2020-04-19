Break in at Downtown Liquor Store

The liquor store in downtown Yellowknife said on Facebook there was a break-in sometime after 3 a.m. on April 18.

A glass window beside the front door was smashed, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.

Yellowknife RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The store’s Facebook post asked anyone with information on the “sole male individual responsible” to contact police.

The incident comes just over a day after new restrictions on the amount of alcohol one customer can purchase in a single day in the NWT took effect.