Break in at Downtown Liquor Store

By
Blair McBride
-
514

The liquor store in downtown Yellowknife said on Facebook there was a break-in sometime after 3 a.m. on April 18.

A glass window beside the front door was smashed, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.

Yellowknife RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The store’s Facebook post asked anyone with information on the “sole male individual responsible” to contact police.

The window beside the door was smashed. photo courtesy of Yellowknife Downtown Liquor Store

The incident comes just over a day after new restrictions on the amount of alcohol one customer can purchase in a single day in the NWT took effect.

