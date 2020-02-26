RCMP, coroner investigate after body found off Taylor Road

A body was found in the wooded bush off Taylor Road Wednesday morning, RCMP say.

According to police, a resident walked into the Yellowknife RCMP detachment around 8:45 this morning and informed officers a deceased person was seen about 200 metres in the bush off Taylor Road.

RCMP officers have located the body, and that there is no evidence of foul play, according to police.

In a follow-up email from police, spokesperson Julie Plourde confirmed the deceased person had not been reported missing prior to being located.

NWT coroner Cathy Menard confirmed her office and RCMP were investigating.

More to come.