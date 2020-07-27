A black bear was put down by RCMP near NJ MacPherson School in Yellowknife on Sunday night, said a spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR), on Monday.

ENR responded to reports around 10:30 p.m. of a black bear in the Finlayson Drive and Kam Lake Road area, said spokesperson Joslyn Oosenbrug.

Reports from the public, including from posts on the Yellowknife Lost/Found Pets group on Facebook indicated the bear was roaming along Finlayson Drive towards NJ MacPherson school.

It was eventually located at a nearby apartment building, where it was eating from a dumpster.

RCMP “officers waited until the bear was in an area clear of people and property where RCMP could dispatch the bear safely. The bear was put down near NJ MacPherson School at approximately 11 p.m,” Oosenbrug said.

It wasn’t possible to confirm if the incident on Sunday involved the same bear that was spotted on Saturday night near Frame Lake, she said.

Around 8:30 p.m, ENR responded to reports of a black bear that was moving from the south side of the lake, in the Northlands area, through the Fire Hall and William MacDonald School.

“Wildlife officers were not able to locate the bear, which moved into the open area behind Con Mine,” Oosenbrug said.

Although residents in the area reported hearing sounds like gunshots or bear bangers, Oosenbrug said ENR officers did not discharge weapons or bear bangers, and aren’t aware of shots fired by RCMP.

One RCMP officer was seen driving on the Frame Lake trail on the east side of the lake, warning pedestrians of the presence of the bear.

“ENR would like to thank the public for their reports and assistance,” Oosenbrug said. “We live in bear country, and it is not uncommon for black bears to travel along the perimeter of Yellowknife. When a bear does enter a residential area, human safety is our number one priority. A bear that has become habituated to human activity, including garbage, can be dangerous and unpredictable.”

Wildlife emergencies or bear sightings can be called into ENR’s 24-hour Wildlife Emergency Line in the North Slave at 867-873-7181.