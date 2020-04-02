Big Bird cheers up snowy Yellowknife

Yellowknife might be too cold for Bert, Ernie and Elmo but not for Big Bird.

Margaret Peterson and her giant feathered friend braved the -17C weather on Thursday to spread some physically distant but socially positive vibes for residents in the Niven Lake area.

“We plan on going to different parts of town and try to spread some cheer throughout this whole quarantine period while people are staying at home,” said Big Bird.

Peterson and the Big Bird greeted people in the area and posed for pics with passersby. They plan to continue their outings next week around the city and maybe down to the ice road.