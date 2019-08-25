Beets, bison burgers and big crowds at Fall Harvest Fair

Food, community and culture were celebrated Saturday at the 11th annual Fall Harvest Fair in Ndilo.

The yearly celebration and potluck feast — a collaboration between Ecology North and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation’s Dechita Naowo — saw dozens of guests gather outside the Ndilo Gym to take in an array of harvest-related activities and workshops, from fish-drying demonstrations and garden produce preservation tips to a meet-and-greet with local chickens.

Guests lined up for hot-off-the grill bison burgers after winners of the fair’s Veggie Show Off — a competition that saw local growers go head-to-head with their biggest and best beets and carrots — were crowned.

By bringing community members together to celebrate the harvest season while showcasing a myriad of Northern harvesting practices and food systems, organizers aim to encourage local food harvesting and production in the NWT.

The Fall Harvest Fair is supported by Yellowknife Community Garden Collective, Wilfrid Laurier University, FLEdGE Research and ITI-North Slave.