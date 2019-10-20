Bear found scavenged, wearing leash outside of Yellowknife

Environment and Natural Resource officers are asking for public assistance after finding a dead bear wearing a red dog leash on Highway 3 this weekend.

Found in a ditch roughly 12 km out of the city on Saturday afternoon, the bear was largely picked over. According to an ENR Facebook post, the “dead bear … had been heavily scavenged by birds and other wildlife” and was wrapped in a tan canvas tarp.

“ENR is seeking the public’s assistance to locate the person or people responsible. Under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to waste, destroy or abandon a wild animal such as a black bear,” the post stated.

ENR wasn’t immediately available for comment. If readers have any knowledge of the case, they can reach ENR North Slave Regional Office at 1-867-767-9238 ext. 53258, or the toll-free number at 1-866-762-2437.