Basketball teams fall short at Western Canada Summer Games

The last chances for a medal in phase of the Western Canada Summer Games have come and gone for Team NT.

Both the boys and girls teams were on court Tuesday morning in the bronze medal games in their respective divisions and both teams took on Manitoba, which both ended in defeats. The girls ended up losing by a score of 71-46 while the boys dropped an 80-43 decision, meaning both teams finished fourth overall.

Before the bronze medal games, both teams had to take on Yukon in the 4 vs. 5 playoff games and they were in. They wouldn’t disappoint.

Both squads dusted off their western counterparts on Monday evening to advance to the bronze medal games on Tuesday morning as the girls took their game by a score of 68-45 while the boys scored themselves a 63-51 win.

The boys were tied at 16-16 after the first quarter but used a big second quarter to take a 36-26 lead into the half. They increased that to a 14-point lead after three quarters and shut down Yukon in the fourth quarter to advance to the bronze medal game against Manitoba at 11:30 a.m.

The girls were never inany serious trouble in their contest as they jumped out to a 24-2 lead after the first quarter but Yukon did have a better second quarter to cut the gap to 33-22 at halftime. The second half was all NWT, though, as the girls comfortably coasted home to victory and a bronze medal game against Manitoba at 9:00 a.m.

The boys and girls soccer teams wrapped up the round-robin on Monday as both teams took on Saskatchewan with the girls on the wrong end of a 3-0 decision while the boys were knocked out of the park in their contest, losing by a score of 8-1.

Swimming came to an end for the NWT on Monday with the boys and girls teams posting the best results of the day in the 4 x 100-metre medley relay. Both teams ended up in identical sixth-place positions.

The first phase of athletes leaves on Tuesday and they will make way for the second phase of athletes as they will get underway on Wednesday. Tennis and volleyball will be first up on day one of phase two as the tennis squad will be in action in the team competition while the boys and girls volleyball teams will ake on Saskatchewan in their opening contests.