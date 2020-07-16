Where’s the beef? It’s back in Stanton Plaza, almost exactly six months after the beef of M&M Food Market went away when the old shop closed down on Jan. 17.

“I just got the a-OK yesterday at noon that we got the business licence,” manager Tabatha Hamer said Wednesday.

It will hold its soft opening on Thursday and plans to do a grand opening in late July.

“It’s a difficult time (to open) with the Coronavirus,” said Hamer. “They were planning on this before the pandemic hit and then it hit but they did an amazing job of getting it up.”

Opening as it is during the Covid pandemic, the Borden Dr. store will have several safety measures, such as a limit on three customers at a time, thorough cleaning practices every 30 minutes and hand sanitizer on offer.

Some customers won’t have to enter the premises or even get out of the car if they choose to use the click and collect contact-free online shopping option. A store staff member will bring the order and a payment terminal to the vehicle.

“The machine can tap through the glass or (customers) can pay online,” Hamer said.

The new shop is being cautious with health while being conscious of taste and new sauces, soups and other items will be available.

“It’s most definitely going to be focused on the customer’s needs. The staff are trained on cooking methods and what products pair well together,” Hamer said.

“I want to do some draws and prizes for the public when we do the grand opening, like the first 10 people in get a platter or a gift card, or maybe a barbecue package.”

The reopened outlet comes under new ownership as a corporate branch, unlike the previous M&M that was a franchise shop.

M&M’s, originally known as “M&M Meat Shops” first opened in Kitchener, Ont. in 1980 before expanding across the country. In 2008, the chain branched out into the United States under the name MyMenu but the effort was discontinued five years later.