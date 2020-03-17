Aurora College suspends all classes for March 23-27

Aurora College has suspended all classes and programs for next week.

“In our efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, I have made the decision to temporarily suspend all programs. Students should return to their home communities if possible, and avoid the campus buildings,” said college president Andy Bevan, in a news release on Tuesday.

The pause covers the week of March 23-27.

College staff were working on a plan for which programs can continue through distance learning.

“In-person classes will not resume this semester. College residences and housing will remain open, but students have been asked not to come to the campus buildings or community learning centres,” the news release said.

The college’s move follows the GNWT’s suspension on Monday of all classes in the territory. All junior kindergarten to Grade 12 classes were cancelled until April 14, based on recommendations from the premier and from the chief public health officer.