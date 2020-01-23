ATV drivers to bring Ride for Soup fundraiser to Yellowknife

Everyone knows about people who run, walk and cycle to raise funds but a group of riders might be driving a new trend with their ATV fundraisers.

Ken Krahn and Hans Zundel plan to do their first ATV ride to Yellowknife on Jan. 28 to raise money for their NorthLife Fellowship Baptist Church’s soup kitchen in Fort McMurray.

Their 1,200-kilometre “Ride for Soup” journey will start in Fort McMurray and will take them on a winter road through Wood Buffalo National Park to Fort Smith, then to Fort Providence on the highway and finally on to Yellowknife.

“I started doing this fundraising trip in support of the homeless in 2006 together with a team of five other men,” Krahn told Yellowknifer. “We have continued to do this ride each year with the exception of 2018 (because) I had a stroke in October of 2017. Each year we have gone as far as Fort Smith.

“With the exception of 2016 we went to Hay River for our 10th year. Our trucks made it all the way but our ATVs did not. In 2018 we tried again to go to Hay and completed the trip. This is the first year we are making the trip to Yellowknife.”

Three support trucks will accompany Krahn and Zundel and will stay in hotels in Fort Smith and Fort Providence, and in a bed & breakfast in Yellowknife. They aim to arrive here on Feb. 2.

So far they’ve raised more than $3,500 and their goal is to raise $10,000 for the soup kitchen.

The NorthLife soup kitchen has been serving meals all day for the last 24 years.

To donate to the Ride for Soup visit www.northlifechurch.ca and click on “Support NorthLife / CanadaHelps.org” and under “Fund” pick “Ride for Soup.” Cheques can be made out to “NorthLife Fellowship Baptist Church.”

For more information contact Krahn at kikrahn@telus.net or via text at 780-715-8102.