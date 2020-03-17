At least 6 YK dentists self-isolate

At least six dentists in Yellowknife are self-isolating amid COVID-19 fears and restrictions.

Several COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Pacific Dental Conference held last week in Vancouver.

Five dentists at Adam Dental are self-isolating for 14 days after they arrived back in the NWT, an office receptionist told NNSL Media. They were showing no symptoms of the virus.

One dentist at Great Slave Family Dental was self-isolating for at least two weeks and a substitute dentist is filling in, said a receptionist.

Attempts to contact Somba Ke and Birchwood dental offices weren’t successful.

The NWT & Nunavut Dental Association was considering a recommendation that its members suspend services in the territory, said executive director Jillian Zdebiak.

“Right now it’s up in the air and we’re having those discussions (now) and we’ll have an update (on Wednesday),” she said.

In other parts of Canada, including Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, provincial dental associations have postponed or suspended non-emergency services for at least two weeks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.