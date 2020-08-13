The Brick Yellowknife outlet store is preparing to relocate.

It’s been in the Frame Lake Plaza on Old Airport Road since 2008 but its lease expires on New Year’s Day.

The plaza, which makes up the strip of stores from Staples to Pizza Hut is owned by CDR Development.

Store manager Afzal Suri said the store wants to better meet the needs of customers and increase space and service delivery.

“The Brick (Yellowknife) is not up for sale, nor is the Brick closing down,” Suri said. “We are moving to another location.

“At end of day, we are trying to get a bigger location so we can serve and carry more inventory.”

Some speculation on Facebook posts had been that the store is moving to the former Force One YK recreational vehicle dealership (354 Old Airport Rd.) that closed in 2017.

Suri would not confirm or deny the rumour. He said the store is looking for a 10-year lease similar to the one that’s about to expire, but in a location with more warehouse space.

“Nothing has been finalized, but we are looking for a bigger location and we have to wait until all of the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed,” he said.

Coldwell Banker Northern Bestsellers posted a listing to social media on Aug. 11 and the price is $19 per square foot. The realtor states that the space is at 18,151 sq. ft. and is priced this way because the space can be subdivided.

The location also has a separate shipping and receiving area with a 14-foot overhead door, a mezzanine staff area, central air conditioning and parking.

New tenants will be able to occupy the space on Jan. 1, 2021.

NNSL Media reported The Brick’s opening at the location on March 25, 2011. It was a SAAN department store up to 1992 to 2005.

The listing also advertised the spot as central to the city’s commercial shopping district. Suri said that the Frame Lake Plaza is a busy spot, but that is largely due to customers attracted by his store.

“At the end of the day the only thing driving the traffic is the Brick, so if we move a block east or west, we expect our customers will come to us and so we are not overly concerned,” he said.

Suri said that the new location will be a benefit to customers because any new location will have additional warehouse space. This means that if a person wants to buy an item, there will be a “significantly greater” chance that they will be able to get the item on site because of more storage room for furniture or appliances or other household items.

“Warehouse space is not the greatest right now and we want to increase so that people can pick something up right away and they don’t have to wait five to seven days,” he said. “It is necessary that (items are) available and ready to go.”

Suri added that he has eight full time employees at the site and intends to increase employment numbers with a new store.

A representative with Triton Property Management, which manages the property who asked not to be named said that the location has been highly popular with constant inquiries, including large box stores – at least up to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However with some interest slowing down the indvidual said that the space may require splitting up into two or four spaces.

“That is a huge space so we might have to turn it into different spaces.”