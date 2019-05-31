As tourism grows, saving old visitors centre ‘not looking well,’ minister says

Two years after the Northern Frontier Visitors’ Centre was shuttered, its future remains uncertain.

In its absence, tourism has grown despite the closure. There was a gap following the dissolution of the Northern Frontier Visitors Association, which ran the visitors’ centre until folding, unable to cope with the enormous structural problems affecting the building. It was estimated at the time that it would cost up to $5.25 million to replace the building. Frost heave had caused the walls and windows of the building, which was built on a marsh overlooking Frame Lake, to buckle and crack.

The visitors’ centre was moved temporarily into the Prince of Wales Heritage Centre and then the basement of Yellowknife city hall. That was expected to last only until last September.

Handing out Yellowknife brochures and directions to tourists, the temporary centre is still a placeholder for an industry built to grow. In 2017-18, roughly 112,530 visitors arrived in the territory and spent $203.4 million, according to numbers released by the territorial government on Wednesday. By next year, 85,000 visitors are expected arrive in Yellowknife alone, injecting $300,000 per day into the local economy, according to the visitor’s services strategy published last year.

In the legislative assembly Wednesday, Industry, Tourism and Investment Minister Wally Schumann said 7,105 visitors stopped by the City of Yellowknife’s ground floor tourism information centre in 2018, followed by 12,991 people as of March of this year.

More than 50,000 people visited the centre in 2016 — its last full year at the old facility on 49 Street.

In part, they come to hunt, fish, view the aurora borealis and tour the city before venturing on further outdoor excursions. However, despite the potential economic gains from tourism, the remains of the city’s dedicated tourism facility has sat idle on Frame Lake while awaiting a permanent replacement.

In its 2018 publication, the city’s Visitors Service Strategy concluded “that the best approach is to pursue opportunities to work with a city-based business or organization is in a co-location approach within the downtown city core.”

Plans on how this approach can best support visitor services, and a destination marketing organization — which is to be created following the Short Term Accommodations bylaw — will come to city council at some point, stated city spokesperson Richard McIntosh by email.

A hotel levy — which several municipalities have implemented across the country at a typical rate of two to five per cent — would appear on visitors’ hotel bills. There’s also a chance the tax could apply to Bed and Breakfasts.

The extra money would go toward funding the marketing organization to promote tourism in the territory, which a City of Yellowknife tourism site estimates would cost $1 million.

With a currently proposed levy of two to four per cent, the site estimates the annual collection to be between $750,000 and $1.5 million.

Without the tax, it could be “very difficult” to promote tourism, the tourism site states. “That will mean slower economic growth for Yellowknife, fewer new job opportunities and less money circulating through the Yellowknife economy.”

“If we end up ripping this building down”

Meanwhile, on the shore of Frame Lake, the old centre sinks on its pilings. Last spring, the GNWT spent $125,000 repairing its supports and pilings, and fencing it off. Nonetheless, its future is as murky as it was a year ago.

Schumman told MLAs Wednesday there were three concepts as part of the planning process for the building. The designs cost $75,000 all together, split between the three respective companies behind each contribution.

From that step, there’s supposed to be a schematic design this summer, but that depends on the geotechnical and structural reports determining the building’s viability.

“My concern is: is it going to be to a point of non-repair? Do we have to knock this thing down? I think that the reports that we are going to get are going to give us a little better of an idea of what is going on,” Schumman said in the legislative assembly.

Saving the building was “not looking very well,” he said, explaining repairs may be too expensive to be viable.

The city receives $161,000 annually from the GNWT to support visitor services. The old building may not survive to see what happens next.

“If we end up ripping this building down, the 19th Legislative Assembly is going to have to make a decision about how we are going to move forward,” Schumman said.