Applications now open for CRTC Broadband Fund

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has launched its first call for applications under the Broadband Fund.

The CRTC is accepting applications for projects in Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and satellite-dependent communities across Canada, where there is a higher need for broadband Internet and mobile wireless services.

According to the CRTC’s Communications Monitoring Report (2018), no households in any of the three territories have access to 50/10 Mbps internet speeds with unlimited data and 72 per cent of major roads in the territories do not have access to LTE networks.

In certain geographic areas in the territories, eligible projects include projects to build or upgrade fixed access infrastructure, transport infrastructure, mobile wireless infrastructure, or any combination.

In satellite-dependent communities, projects to increase satellite transport capacity, infrastructure projects and infrastructure projects and operational costs are also eligible for funding. For more information on project criteria and eligibility visit crtc.gc.ca .

Applications are due by midnight PST on October 3, 2019.