Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty has been appointed to six bodies under the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, representing an opportunity to bring the voice of Yellowknife to wider forums, she told NNSL Media on Wednesday.

She has been appointed vice-chair of the Federal Election Readiness Committee; to the standing committees on Increasing Women’s Participation in Municipal Government, Social-Economic Development and Municipal Finance and Intergovernmental Arrangements; as well as to the Northern and Remote Forum and the Prairies and Territories Regional Caucus.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities meets for a few days in November and in March, Alty said.

“During that time, I’m pretty busy but the work aligns with my mayoral duties since it’s an opportunity to advocate for the municipal needs of Yellowknife and communities in the NWT at the federal level,” she said.

In the past week, through her involvement with some of the groups, she has spoken with several federal leaders including Maryam Monsef, minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, as well as NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to discuss challenges facing the NWT.

Alty’s appointments are for a year and can be renewed annually.