The Northwest Territories Crimes Unit has charged an Alberta man for uttering threats against Dr. Kami Kandola.

Clinton Leussink, 28 of Alberta, has been charged with intimidation, and uttering threats, according to a news release issued on Jan. 25.

Police allege a call was received at the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer that included statements of a threatening nature.

The call was reported to the RCMP and the Major Crimes Unit began an investigation.

Leussink was taken into custody on Jan. 22.

He is scheduled to appear in territorial court in Yellowknife on Feb. 16.

Supt. Jeffrey Christie, officer in charge of criminal operations for G Division, called the situation “very concerning.

“While RCMP usually does not disclose the identity of a victim of crime, it was very concerning to learn of the reports of a threatening statement made towards the chief public health officer,” he stated. “Everyone, including the CPHO and employees, is entitled to a safe work environment, and NT RCMP will investigate any comments that may be perceived as intimidating thoroughly and charge accordingly.”