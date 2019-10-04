Alberta man charged in Yellowknife drug investigation

An Alberta man has been charged following a drug investigation led by NWT RCMP Federal Investigations Unit (FIU) in Yellowknife.

The unit conducted three search warrants at two apartment buildings on Con Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, states a news release from RCMP.

As a result of the searches – RCMP haven’t statement what drugs were seized – police arrested 26-year-old Salah Omar, from Grande Prairie, AB.

At the time of his arrest, police say Omar was at large after breaching a recognizance order related to alleged drug trafficking offences in Alberta in September 2018.

Omar is now charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Obstructing a peace officer

Four counts of Breach of Recognizance

He was expected to appear in a Yellowknife court Thursday.

“FIU’s investigation remains ongoing and no other details will be provided at this time.” state police.

Updates to follow.