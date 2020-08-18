Air Tindi on Friday won the Covid Ingenuity Award by the NWT Chamber of Commerce.

After the airline’s business “came to a grinding halt when the pandemic hit” it took the opportunity to see what was needed by communities and began a free grocery delivery program, said, Renee Comeau, Executive Director of the Chamber.

“As the territory started to open up and the warm weather decided to show up, they started offering amazing staycation packages,” she added.

Chris Reynolds, Air Tindi president, said it was good to receive the award and “not something we expected to see on our book shelf.”

“When the pandemic started, we were in survival mode. We made sure the airline survived and kept our staff working. The border was closed but we tried to figure out how we could help our community and that’s where the staycation idea came in and the grocery assistance,” Reynolds said.

“I found it pretty neat to see what all the businesses came up with when the crisis hit, (such as) the drive-in dining and online ordering and the Hay-Cation in Hay River.”

The airline will also receive a cash prize once all expenses have been billed, Comeau said.

Air Tindi was chosen for the award by a draw from the Chamber board. The other nominees included P.W. Kaeser Store in Thebacha, Super A Foods in Hay River, P.R. Contracting in Fort Simpson, Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge in Yellowknife and Combo In Town in Inuvik.