Air Canada is suspending all passenger service to and from Yellowknife effective Jan. 23.

“Operating in this environment is not sustainable and we have made difficult decisions to suspend all passenger operations to Yellowknife Airport until further notice, effective Jan. 23,” said a spokesperson from Air Canada.

“Our overall network capacity is currently down about 80 per cent from the last normal year which was 2019. Air Canada will continue to evaluate and adjust its route network as required in response to the trajectory of the pandemic and travel restrictions.”

Mayor Rebecca Alty also confirmed the change Tuesday morning.

She said it’s “tough news but recognizing that air travel is quite down across (the country), it is not unexpected.

“It’s definitely not great news to start the year off.”

More to come.