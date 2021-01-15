The age range for priority populations for vaccination in Yellowknife was lowered from 75 and older to 60 and older on Friday morning.

The age change was posted on the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services’ (NTHSSA) Covid-19 Vaccine portal.

The amendment comes just days before the next round of first dose vaccinations for individuals 60 and older is scheduled to start on Monday, according to the NTHSSA’s vaccine schedule.

That will take place Monday to Friday at the Yellowknife Public Health Clinic in the Jan Stirling Building on Franklin Avenue.

People can book a vaccination appointment by calling Public Health at (867) 767-9120.

At least 512 first doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to NWT residents as of Monday, according to the GNWT’s Covid-19 Dashboard.

The NWT’s vaccination campaign began on Dec. 31 and members of at least 18 communities in the territory have received their first jab, said chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola, on Wednesday.