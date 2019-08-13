Abdullah Al-Mahamud to run for Kam Lake MLA

Entrepreneur Abdullah Al-Mahamud is the fourth candidate to announce plans to run for Kam Lake MLA, he announced in a Tuesday news release.

Al-Mahamud encouraged fiscal responsibility in the news release, saying “we need to tighten our belts and carefully manage our finances.”

An operator of two Quiznos restaurants, Al-Mahamud aims to improve arts, food security, transportation and sustainability, if elected. His specific policy goals are: universal daycare, renewable energy, affordable housing, “competitive government insurance,” and entrepreneurship.

“I will strive to work together to enhance living conditions whereby our loved ones can flourish in this vibrant, multicultural Northwest Territories for future generations,” he wrote.