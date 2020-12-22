Advertisement

At 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre was brimming with games, books and stuffed animals.

By 3 p.m. the room was nearly empty.

Michael Fatt has been collecting bottles and cans since October. He’s spent the last week filling shopping carts with toys bought from the $6,000 of proceeds. 

Jay Holt, left, and Michael Fatt, right, are two thirds of the Crazy Indians Brotherhood Yellowknife. Fatt raised $6,000 collecting bottles earlier this year to provide Christmas gifts for those in need.
photo courtesy of Jemma Rivera

“I’m just happy to see it go,” Fatt said of the toys. 

Throughout Saturday, Yellowknifers streamed through Tom Eagle Hall to choose from hundreds of options to provide Christmas gifts for loved ones, expressing their gratitude all the while. 

It’s “satisfying,” Fatt said, “knowing it’s going to reach a kid that really needs it.”

Noeline Villebrun, a volunteer gift wrapper at the event, said the Christmas toy drive is “in the Dene spirit of giving.” 

“It’s our traditional value of helping, giving and kindness. We’re just following our values and our teachings,” she said.

Villebrun also noted there is more “dignity and pride” in getting to choose a gift rather than having to accept what’s given to you.

The event was put on in association with Crazy Indians Brotherhood (CIB) – a group dedicated to supporting former criminals transition to a better life. 

Jay Holt started the Yellowknife chapter in early 2019. He said it’s been a slow build since then but that the group wants to attract the right people. So far Holt and Fatt are two thirds of the brotherhood along with Roger Kunuk, who earned his membership patches Saturday.

CIB aims to guide their members through connecting with the community. While some may find the name to be controversial, Holt said it’s a way of “taking something negative and trying to make it more of a positive.”

Holt points to Fatt’s bottle drive as a good example of what it’s like to become a member. 

“We’re just a group trying to do better for ourselves and our community,” Fatt said.

By the end of the day on Saturday, only one table of toys was left. They remaining toys will be flown, free of charge, to Whati, Lutselk’e, Fort Rae, and Edzo and distributed to those in need.

The Tree of Peace Friendship Centre was full of toys for the Crazy Indians Brotherhood’s first Christmas toy drive Saturday.
photo courtesy of Jemma Rivera.

Holt and Fatt agree the event has been such a success in its first year that they plan on bringing it back again for the 2021 holiday season.

In the meantime, Fatt’s account for the bottle depot will remain open for anyone who wishes to continue donating. Holt explains the money raised will continue to go back into the community for events like “Feed the People” meal programs.

“I want to thank Yellowknife for giving,” Fatt said. “It’s obviously a very nice thing that kids who don’t normally get gifts will get them.”

Advertisement

Natalie Pressman

Natalie is a graduate of Carleton University’s journalism program. She has since held contracts working with an NGO in Vietnam and with Journalists for Human Rights in Iskatewizaagegan #39 Independent...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.