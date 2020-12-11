Five new positive cases of Covid-19 have been found in Yellowknife according to a news release from the Covid-19 Coordinating Secretariat.

All cases are related to travel. Four of the cases are from a single household related to travel outside the NWT. One case is from international travel.

All are self-isolating appropriately and are doing well, according to the release.

An initial investigation has identified few contacts, who are isolating. The investigation identified no risk of public exposure.

All infected individuals were self-isolating during the Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 time period in which wastewater samples identified traces of Covid-19.

Although this development is “extremely positive,” the advisory from December 9 remains in-place.

Reminder to get tested

“It is more important than ever that anyone with any symptoms at all comes forward for a COVID-19 test,” stated the release.

Anyone with symptoms is reminded that they can be tested at the Yellowknife Primary Care Clinic ay any time.

The release also highlighted the importance of adhering to self-isolation protocols when travelling outside of the territory, as sticking to isolation plans result in cases from becoming outbreaks.