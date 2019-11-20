47th annual Geoscience Forum opens with new slate of speakers, exhibits

By
Simon Whitehouse
-
107

The 47th annual Geoscience Forum opened Tuesday which brought hundreds of delegates from near and far to a three day slate of activities involving the mineral industry.

NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines Executive Director Tom Hoefer said he is looking forward to another full delegation at the 47th annual Geoscience Forum this week. Among the features include a GNWT Coffee with Cabinet which will allow industry people and delegates to meet the new executive council.
NNSL file photo

Tom Hoefer, executive director of the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines said there were about 650 delegates registered as of yesterday and said that figure is about on par with last year’s figures, which eventually saw more than 730.

He said the trade show, which is at the Multiplex, has more than 90 exhibitors and that the three theatres at the Capitol Theatre were all filled with speakers for the entire event.

Among some of the new features this year include a GNWT Coffee with Cabinet which will allow industry representatives and other delegates people to meet the newly elected executive council since the October election.

Hoefer said he has been involved with the annual event in one capacity or another since 1990. As in other years, he said the event is intended to support the northern mineral industry and share knowledge among professionals.

I think it is important to invite people here to help us work on our industry,” he said, pointing out that attendees are always interested in new discoveries, advances in science, potential for mines and new findings of resources. The sharing of new knowledge leads to people becoming re-energized and reinvested in new areas for mineral-related study in the NWT, he said. 

“It is critically important to have a number of industry professionals up here and sharing information. Our leading industry has been flagging for 12 years and we have really been trying to turn that around.

The trade show of the 47th annual Geoscience Forum opened on Tuesday at the Multilplex.
Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Hoefer said some of the highlights of the event include keynote presentations Dr. Bill Arnott of the University of Ottawa Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences. He is presenting “Planar Stratifcation- the threat that binds the shallow- and deep-marine sedimentary records and unconventional petroleum reservoirs” at the Capital Theatre Wednesday afternoon at 2:45 p.m.

Dr. Grant Zazula, a paleontologist with the Government of Yukon, will present the Chalres Camsell Public Lecture Wednesday night at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre at 7:30 p.m. His talk is called “Yukon’s fossil rush: ice Age mammals from Canada’s North.”

Hoefer said he was encouraged by Indigenous government representatives speaking this year to present their mineral strategies – noting presenters from both the Gwich’in Tribal Council and the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation.

Hoefer also noted Katrina Nokleby, minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment and Infrastructure who officially opened the forum on Tuesday morning.

“Minister Nokleby opened the Geoscience Forum and people had a chance to see her in person and hear some her thoughts,” he said. “She is a professional engineer and has experience working with industry and Indigenous groups and she gave the impression that  ‘I get it and understand what industry needs’ which was encouraging.”

Many delegates were seen mingling and networking Tuesday afternoon at Capitol Theatre including Tim Ensom, who is working on a graduate degree in permafrost studies at Wilfred Laurier University and Ed Grozic, a Calgary based consulting engineer with Tetra Tech Canada.

Tim Ensom, left, and Ed Grozic were among those mingling during the forum at Capitol Theatre, Tuesday afternoon.
Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

“I have been coming here for a few years now,” said Ensom. “This year it so far seems to be a really interesting and broad conference with lots of really interesting science. And highly relevant information for industry and for climate change and adaptation.”

Grozic added that he enjoyed the networking aspect of the event.

“It is a really good opportunity to hear from mining clients and other infrastructure clients – like the GNWT – what their plans are for the near term and the long-term (in the mineral industry),” he said.
“There is really good discussion about the need for long term vision for the Northwest Territories and the GNWT wanting to build infrastructure to support mining industry in the long-term.”

 

 

Previous articleUnder Aurora Skies
Next articleWater main repair will disrupt service for Iqaluit’s Plateau neighbourhood
Simon Whitehouse
Simon Whitehouse came to Yellowknife to work with Northern News Services in 2011. He came from Prince Edward County, Ont., and obtained his journalism education at Algonquin College and the University of Ottawa. Working in Yellowknife, he covers education-based stories and general news but has also taken other beats in the past, including city hall and entertainment. He is a champion of the printed word and the importance of newspapers. As a board member of the United Way NWT and Rotary True North, he believes in the importance of civic engagement and community building. He spends his spare time with his boxer Sharona. Simon can be reached at (867) 766-8295 and editorial@nnsl.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here