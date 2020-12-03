The Growth and Recovery by Investing in Tourism (GRIT) Fund will inject approximately $3 million into the NWT tourism industry to help businesses recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department of Industry of Tourism and Investment announced Thursday that more than 90 individuals and companies will receive contributions to adjust operations coming out of the pandemic.

Advertisement

GRIT, a one-time funding program in partnership with the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), was introduced in August to respond to tourism industry needs. The fund was extended and increased before its closing date on Oct 16.

Average GRIT fund contributions were $31,217 apiece, the department stated.