The GNWT has spent about $3.69 million on isolation centre costs from March 20 until the end of July.

Those costs include expenses on accommodations, food, staffing and transportation, said Department of Municipal and Community Affairs spokesperson Darren P. Campbell on Tuesday.

Non-residents entering the territory and who have not received exemptions must self-isolate for 14 days. Residents coming back into the NWT can isolate at home or in one of the territory’s four isolation hubs of Yellowknife, Inuvik, Hay River or Fort Smith.

The expenses represent an increase of more than $2.3 million since mid-May, when isolation costs from March 20 came to about $1.3 million.

The dollar amounts are approximate as invoices have not yet been finalized for July.

Expenses for isolation centres in Inuvik were the highest of the four hubs, at $2,016,064.44; costs for the Yellowknife centres came to $1,144,580.34, Hay River totals were $446,996.03 and costs for Fort Smith were $83,987.83.

A total of $964,665.97 was spent on isolation centres in June, the month with the highest expenses since March.

Most accommodations are in hotels but the Aurora College campus in Fort Smith served as an isolation centre from March 20 until May 20.

Transportation is available to take people to their isolation accommodations, if needed. Three meals per day are provided to people in the centres and efforts are made to accommodate dietary requirements.

As of Aug. 10, 1,438 people have checked out of the isolation centres. Currently there are 288 people staying in the centres.