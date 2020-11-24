The city can apply for a potential $25 million for permanent supportive housing for Yellowknife’s street-involved population, but, as council heard on Monday, staff are concerned about the workload and juggling other projects.

Mayor and council spent much of Monday’s governance and priorities committee discussing the enticing prospect of accessing money from a $1-billion federal fund called the Rapid Housing Initiative that is geared toward solving housing shortages for vulnerable persons.

However, council heard that there are some major projects underway for city staff and while $25 million could solve a lot of homeless problems, it will require a lot of time and resources from management to make it a reality.

Senior administrative officer Sheila Bassi-Kellett said the city is focused on large multi-year projects at the moment such as the aquatic centre and a water-intake line.

“I think you’re hearing my ambivalence because I’m very much in favor of having permanent supportive housing within Yellowknife,” Bassi-Kellett said. “I think that’s a gap that we’re seeing right now. I am concerned about our capacity on the ground to be able to deliver a project of this magnitude.”

Some councillors sympathized with the idea of adding to staff’s workload.

Coun. Julian Morse said it doesn’t seem clear that the city will be able to manage a project of this size given other ongoing projects. He added that other orders of government or organizations in the city could be applying for similar funding.

“I guess my my overall feeling is that this seems like a great idea,” Morse said. “It seems like something our community needs and, of course, I’d be supportive of that. It’s that there appear to be kind of some potential downsides that we can’t foresee that I have difficulty with.”

Others, however, were more enthusiastic about moving ahead with the application as the issue is one of high priority for the city.

“The reality is if somebody says, hey, here’s $25 million here to help you solve one of the biggest problems you have in your community, that becomes the priority,” Coun. Niels Konge said. “We have councillors using words like ‘downsides’ and ‘burden.’ I don’t know, but if somebody wants to give me $25 million to help solve problems, there’s no downside, there’s no burden to be had. It’s just a matter of, OK, you know, here’s the long list of things that we have to do and this just gets moved up to the front. We go through the application process”

Like Konge, Coun. Robin Williams is intent on seeing this initiative advance.

“I think this is an absolute no-brainer. You know, certainly you’re pumping $25 million worth of infrastructure spending, not on the backs of the municipal taxpayer. I think it would be a huge win,” he said.

Most councillors agree that finding permanent supportive housing with programming is one tool to assist the homeless and street-involved population in Yellowknife, based on the the city’s 10-year plan to end homelessness.

The municipality has until Dec. 31 to apply for the federal funding and wants to purchase and retrofit a downtown building that would provide supportive housing.

The city is expected to hold a special council meeting before the end of December to finalize a vote on moving ahead with the application.

Upon purchase, the city would launch a competitive process for a contractor to retrofit the building and then, in partnership with an non-government organization, oversee programming and operations of the facility.

Tenants living in the building would pay affordable monthly rent to provide a level of revenue.

In the past the city has done project work on Lynn’s Place and Bailey House and turned over services to a non-government organization to manage.