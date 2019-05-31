2019 NWT Disability Awareness Awards presented at Legislative Assembly

"Many of us take getting around the physical world for granted," says Chair of the NWT Human Rights Commission board.

During the Disability Awareness Tea at the Legislative Assembly on Friday, Northerners were recognized for their work toward a more accessible world.

Closing off Disability Awareness Week, the awards recognize the accomplishments of people with disabilities in the Northwest Territories said Minister Glen Abernethy during the awards ceremony.

“And the incredible volunteers who enhance the quality and life of persons with disabilities,” he said.

The 2019 Minister for Persons with Disabilities Award

Dean McLeod from Aklavik received the 2019 Minister for Persons with Disabilities Award for his work to ensure events in his community were accessible to elders and people with disabilities.

“With his position of 26 years as the community recreation coordinator, over the past three decades, Dean has been a strong advocate for the accessibility needs of persons with disabilities in order to ensure inclusive participation in the community,” said Abernethy as he presented the award.

McLeod experienced the need for accessibility first-hand when his own daughter became suddenly ill, leading to significant mobility issues, blindness and time in the hospital.

“Dean has taken his desire to ensure his own daughter is included and has created a culture of inclusion for his community,” said Abernethy.

Community Champion Award

The Community Champion Award went to Tina McNeil of Fort Smith.

“Throughout more than 40 years of service, Tina has been of service to persons living with disabilities,” said Terry Hawkins, Chair of the NWT Disabilities Council board.

Born in 1945, McNeil shares her cultural knowledge as a Cree-Metis elder with her community, and those she serves at Uncle Gabe’s Friendship Centre.

“Through her work as executive director of Uncle Gabe’s Friendship Centre, she has served to enrich the lives of countless children, youth and elders living with disabilities by providing hot and nutritious lunches, recreation opportunities and sharing cultural knowledge.”

Accessibility Award

The Accessibility Award went to the Hamlet of Aklavik for its work to make public spaces more accessible to residents. The hamlet has installed ramps at the hamlet office and recreation complex and has plans to upgrade ramps to the curling rink soon as well. The award was received by the hamlet’s SAO Fred Behrens.

“Many of us take getting around the physical world for granted,” said Charles Dent, Chair of the NWT Human Rights Commission board.

“It’s really important to recognize that you can’t take that for granted.”