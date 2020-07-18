Here’s one of those random things you need to know because it could save your life in the long run … if you live in Colorado.

The town of Morrison in the Mile High State announced earlier this month that a squirrel had tested positive for bubonic plague. Bubonic plague is nasty business as it can cause high fever, chills, nausea and swelling of lymph nodes, among other symptoms, but there’s one question that hasn’t yet been answered: why were they testing the squirrel? Was this a random test? Has it infected other squirrels? People need to know this stuff.

Anyway:

Tough slog, ain’t it?

So the NBA is about to return to action on July 30 and players – those who have chosen to play, at least – are in the bubble with no way out.

They’re in hotels at Walt Disney World in Florida and the digs are rather nice … at least they would be to you and I. To the players, not so much. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is one player whose tone-deafness hit some highs as he compared his suite at the Gran Destino hotel, the newest such hotel on the grounds, to a prison stay. Yes, a suite which costs upwards to $500 per night is like prison.

Rajon Rondo, James’ teammate, compared his room to something along the lines of what you would see at a Motel 6. The Motel 6 Twitter feed had some fun with Rondo after he talked about that, if you feel like checking that out.

Oh, and the food isn’t exactly up to snuff, either, according to some. Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers claimed he would lose 50 lbs. by the time he was done eating what was delivered to his room; players aren’t allowed to go out for meals because muh bubble.

And these people wonder why regular schmucks like you and I enjoy sticking it to them whenever they complain about first-world problems such as these. I would love to stay in a $500-per-night suite at a nice hotel and Embiid’s spread is rather impressive.

It isn’t like it’s being catered by Sodexho or something along those lines because the NBA apparently has catering contracts with Del Frisco’s, Saltgrass, The Crab Shack … places that have good food. Teams can also bring in personal chefs and culinary outfits if they so desire.

If you want a real good look at someone who appreciates what he has, listen to what Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, one of my favourite players, had to say about his bubble digs:

“My apartment in Greece … with my four brothers, was way smaller than the suite I have in the hotel.”

So spare a thought for these other poor members of the one-per-cent brigade. They’re suffering much like those who are wondering where their next meal is coming from and whether they’ll have a paycheque this week.

This is cool

Remember those big sporting moments that you wished could be re-created through the magic of Lego? Well, someone did.

Someone with the handle of Goldyeller on Instagram just put together a very impressive display of some of the best buzzer-beaters and big plays in recent memory and did it by using plenty of little Lego people. For example, there’s Kahwi Leonard’s quadruple rim-shot to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in last year’s NBA playoffs, Damian Lillard and his 35-foot three-pointer to eliminate the Oklahoma City Thunder in last year’s NBA playoffs and – my personal favourite – Auburn running back a missed field goal to beat Alabama in the 2013 Iron Bowl game.

I’m old enough to remember claymation and how cool that was when putting things together. The amount of time it took to painstakingly move each character a fraction was incredible and it’s the same with this Lego get-up.

You really should check it out because it’s worth it.

And finally …

Good Idea: Staying to help out after a car blows its tire.

Bad Idea: Not when it’s Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the best persons – not just athletes but persons – going today, even if I couldn’t stand him when he played with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Still, The Big Aristotle showed just how good he is by helping out during an incident on a highway in Florida.

It happened earlier this month just outside of Gainesville. A family had its tire blow out on Interstate 75 and was pulled over to the side of the road. When police arrived on the scene, there was Shaq waiting for them. He had pulled over himself to offer any sort of assistance he could and waited with them until officers showed up to help.

In all honesty, if I saw Shaquille O’Neal waiting with a family that needed help, I wouldn’t question it. I would just jump in because Shaq is awesome.

Until next time, folks …