Inuvik Drum – April 23 Edition

By
NNSL News
-
267

Get your digital copy of the Inuvik Drum HERE

Inuvik Drum – April 23 Edition Greenhouse adjusts to help

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. Excellent job Eric….love to see the human face on how people are dealing with Covid-19.
    This is NOT the time to relax…NWT has done a great job for all it’s residents so keep up
    the task.
    We have had a terrible weekend here in NS with 22 lives taken by one individual.
    We may never know the WHY.
    Our elderly are accounting for half of deaths ; maybe more today’
    as things change daily. We all need to stay home and be safe. Love you guys.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here