Our Beautiful North Winner – September 5th, 2019

Winner: Laverna Goose Klengenberg
Ulukhaktok, NT
“August sunset in Ulukhaktok, NT”
Honorable Mention: Ruben Becca
Paulatuk, NT.
“I took this picture on Sunday, August 18, 2019, while picking berries and fishing. A tiny blueberry leaf with raindrops about to drip down. This photo was taken in Fred Matthews, a camp around Paulatuk, NWT.”
Honorable Mention: Hilda Tsetso
Fort Simpson, NT.
A beautiful morning in Fort Simpson, NT.”
Honorable Mention: Kody Orlias
Colville Lake, NT.
“This photo was taken in Colville Lake, NT.”
Honorable Mention: Belinda Gully
Yellowknife, NT.
“Beautiful sunrise this morning 5:51 am Yellowknife Bay.”