Our Beautiful North Winner – September 5th, 2019

By
lilyg
-
29

Winner: Laverna Goose Klengenberg

Ulukhaktok, NT

“August sunset in Ulukhaktok, NT”

Honorable Mention: Ruben Becca

Paulatuk, NT.

“I took this picture on Sunday, August 18, 2019, while picking berries and fishing. A tiny blueberry leaf with raindrops about to drip down. This photo was taken in Fred Matthews, a camp around Paulatuk, NWT.”

Honorable Mention: Hilda Tsetso

Fort Simpson, NT.

A beautiful morning in Fort Simpson, NT.”

Honorable Mention: Kody Orlias

Colville Lake, NT.

“This photo was taken in Colville Lake, NT.”

Honorable Mention: Belinda Gully

Yellowknife, NT.

“Beautiful sunrise this morning 5:51 am Yellowknife Bay.”

