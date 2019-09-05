Our Beautiful North Winner – September 5th, 2019

We want to see how you capture beauty in your community! Send us your contest entries to the nnsl.com Facebook Page via Facebook Messenger, for your chance to win $100.00 – every week! Please make sure you include a short description that includes what community the photo was taken in.

Winner: Laverna Goose Klengenberg Ulukhaktok, NT “August sunset in Ulukhaktok, NT”

Honorable Mention: Ruben Becca Paulatuk, NT. “I took this picture on Sunday, August 18, 2019, while picking berries and fishing. A tiny blueberry leaf with raindrops about to drip down. This photo was taken in Fred Matthews, a camp around Paulatuk, NWT.”

Honorable Mention: Hilda Tsetso Fort Simpson, NT. A beautiful morning in Fort Simpson, NT.”

Honorable Mention: Kody Orlias Colville Lake, NT. “This photo was taken in Colville Lake, NT.”