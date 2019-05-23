Our Beautiful North Winner: May 23rd, 2019

Winner: Tanya Krueger
Yellowknife, NT
“Streets of Fire” – the North has the most magical skies, Photo taken on Finlayson Drive, Yellowknife NT”
Honorable Mention: Jenn Kalinek
Inuvik, NT
“Sun break after rain – opposite side of Jimmy Lake on the ITH, Inuvik, NT”
Honorable Mention: Chris Alexander
Yellowknife, NT
“Downtown Yellowknife sunset ”
Honorable Mention: Destiny Thom
Fort Providence, NT
“Along the shores of the Mackenzie river in Fort Providence nwt“
Honorable Mention: Bryden Smith
Yellowknife, NT
“This was at Fred Henne park”