Our Beautiful North Winner: May 23rd, 2019

By
lilyg
-
47

Winner: Tanya Krueger

Yellowknife, NT

“Streets of Fire” – the North has the most magical skies, Photo taken on Finlayson Drive, Yellowknife NT”

Honorable Mention: Jenn Kalinek


Inuvik, NT

“Sun break after rain – opposite side of Jimmy Lake on the ITH, Inuvik, NT”

Chris Alexander

Honorable Mention: Chris Alexander


Yellowknife, NT

“Downtown Yellowknife sunset ”

Destiny Thom

Honorable Mention: Destiny Thom


Fort Providence, NT

“Along the shores of the Mackenzie river in Fort Providence nwt“

Bryden Smith

Honorable Mention: Bryden Smith


Yellowknife, NT

“This was at Fred Henne park”

