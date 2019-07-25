Our Beautiful North Winner- July 25, 2019

We want to see how you capture beauty in your community! Send us your contest entries to the nnsl.com Facebook Page via Facebook Messenger, for your chance to win $100.00 – every week!

Winner:Dylan Coumont

Yellowknife, NT

“The view from my cabin at Prelude Lake”

Honorable Mention:Karen Stears-Bagley

Fort Smith, NT

“The picture was taken along the drive from Hay river to Fort Smith. We stopped about 2-3 miles before Thebacha Camp Ground heading towards Fort Smith… I saw this butterfly while we were pulled over. Oddly enough I’ve never seen one like this here before.”

Honorable Mention:Skye Cassidy

Enterprise, NT

“Swimming in McNallie Creek, just outside of Enterprise, NT. In the photo are Skye Boucher and Erica Hagel”

Honorable Mention:Charlene Gargan

Fort Simpson, NT

“A fire on the beach in Fort Simpson NT.

Honorable Mention:Mollie Rose Anne

Ulukhaktok, NT

“Here is a photo taken on my way home to Ulukhaktok, NT.”

