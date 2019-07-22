Our Beautiful North Winner- July 18th, 2019

We want to see how you capture beauty in your community! Send us your contest entries to the nnsl.com Facebook Page via Facebook Messenger, or to nnslweb@nnsl.com for your chance to win $100.00 – every week!

Winner: Martha M Drake Fort Simpson, NT “This is my granddaughter sitting on the monument at the Papal ground in Fort Simpson NT.”

Honorable Mention: Annangoniak Mangelana Tuktoyaktuk, NT “This picture was taken by my partner while I dipped my feet in the Arctic Ocean in the summer of 2018.”

Honorable Mention: Roland Schwöbel Yellowknife, NT “Frame Lake Trail.”

Honorable Mention: Sarah Kallak Ulukhaktok, NT “Taken in Ulukhaktok, NT of My husband Ron Kallak.”