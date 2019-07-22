Our Beautiful North Winner- July 18th, 2019

We want to see how you capture beauty in your community! Send us your contest entries to the nnsl.com Facebook Page via Facebook Messenger, or to nnslweb@nnsl.com for your chance to win $100.00 – every week!
Winner: Martha M Drake
Fort Simpson, NT
“This is my granddaughter sitting on the monument at the Papal ground in Fort Simpson NT.”
Honorable Mention: Annangoniak Mangelana
Tuktoyaktuk, NT
“This picture was taken by my partner while I dipped my feet in the Arctic Ocean in the summer of 2018.”
Honorable Mention: Roland Schwöbel
Yellowknife, NT
“Frame Lake Trail.”
Honorable Mention: Sarah Kallak
Ulukhaktok, NT
“Taken in Ulukhaktok, NT of My husband Ron Kallak.”
Honorable Mention: Morgan Leigh Gruben
Tuktoyaktuk, NT
“Just outside of Tuktoyaktuk, NT. Bunch of swans flying over the water.”