Our Beautiful North Winner- July 18th, 2019

lilyg
We want to see how you capture beauty in your community! Send us your contest entries to the nnsl.com Facebook Page via Facebook Messenger, or to nnslweb@nnsl.com for your chance to win $100.00 – every week!

Winner: Martha M Drake

Fort Simpson, NT

“This is my granddaughter sitting on the monument at the Papal ground in Fort Simpson NT.”

Honorable Mention: Annangoniak Mangelana

Tuktoyaktuk, NT

“This picture was taken by my partner while I dipped my feet in the Arctic Ocean in the summer of 2018.”

Honorable Mention: Roland Schwöbel

Yellowknife, NT

“Frame Lake Trail.”

Honorable Mention: Sarah Kallak

Ulukhaktok, NT

“Taken in Ulukhaktok, NT of My husband Ron Kallak.”

Honorable Mention: Morgan Leigh Gruben

Tuktoyaktuk, NT

“Just outside of Tuktoyaktuk, NT. Bunch of swans flying over the water.”

