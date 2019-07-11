Our Beautiful North Winner – July 11, 2019

We want to see how you capture beauty in your community! Send us your contest entries to the nnsl.com Facebook Page via Facebook Messenger, or to nnslweb@nnsl.com for your chance to win $100.00 – every week!
Winner: Erica Alanak
Ulukhaktok NT
“On our way to go fishing. We stopped to check for seagull/duck eggs.”
Honorable Mentions: Meralda Lafferty
Yellowknife, NT
“My uncle’s moose hide being soaked in the lake of Yellowknife River, at the Williideh Site in Yellowknife, N.T.”
Honorable Mention: William Sassie
Fort Liard, NT
“The Liard River taken on July 2nd, 2019 just before midnight here in Fort Liard, NT.”
Honorable Mention: Cherry Chalifoux
Yellowknife, NT
“Sitting on the dock looking out at Yellowknife Bay house boats.”