Our Beautiful North Winner – July 11, 2019

Winner: Erica Alanak

Ulukhaktok NT

“On our way to go fishing. We stopped to check for seagull/duck eggs.”

Honorable Mentions: Meralda Lafferty

Yellowknife, NT

“My uncle’s moose hide being soaked in the lake of Yellowknife River, at the Williideh Site in Yellowknife, N.T.”

Honorable Mention: William Sassie

Fort Liard, NT

“The Liard River taken on July 2nd, 2019 just before midnight here in Fort Liard, NT.”

Honorable Mention: Cherry Chalifoux

Yellowknife, NT

“Sitting on the dock looking out at Yellowknife Bay house boats.”

