Our Beautiful North Winner – July 11, 2019

We want to see how you capture beauty in your community! Send us your contest entries to the nnsl.com Facebook Page via Facebook Messenger, or to nnslweb@nnsl.com for your chance to win $100.00 – every week!

Winner: Erica Alanak Ulukhaktok NT “On our way to go fishing. We stopped to check for seagull/duck eggs.”

Honorable Mentions: Meralda Lafferty Yellowknife, NT “My uncle’s moose hide being soaked in the lake of Yellowknife River, at the Williideh Site in Yellowknife, N.T.”

Honorable Mention: William Sassie Fort Liard, NT “The Liard River taken on July 2nd, 2019 just before midnight here in Fort Liard, NT.”