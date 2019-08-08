Our Beautiful North Winner- August 8th, 2019

Winner: Jamaine Vilan

Yellowknife, NT

“Deh Cho Blvd, Kam Lake Area, Yellowknife NT. Sunset after a storm.”

Honorable Mention: Jonathan Antoine

Fort Simpson, NT

“The Samba Deh Falls, near Fort Simpson, NT.”

Honorable Mention: Jonathan Antoine

Yellowknife, NT

“ At Fred Henne Territorial Park, by Long Lake”

Honorable Mention: Candice Ruben

Paulatuk, NT

“Candice Ruben: “My home town Paulatuk NT, With two boat arriving home.”

Honorable Mention: Deanne Whenham

Yellowknife, NT

“These photos were taken in Yellowknife while I was out Canoeing.”

