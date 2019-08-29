Our Beautiful North Winner- August 29, 2019

We want to see how you capture beauty in your community! Send us your contest entries to the nnsl.com Facebook Page via Facebook Messenger, for your chance to win $100.00 – every week! Please make sure you include a short description that includes what community the photo was taken in.
Winner: Bill Bennett
Fort Simpson, NT
“Beautiful Fort Simpson, NT.”
Honorable Mention: Chris Alexander
Yellowknife, NT
“Morning sunrise, Yellowknife Back Bay.”
Honorable Mention: Jeanbo Beejay
Sambaa K’e, NT
“I am sending this photo of an eagle that I took in Sambaa K’e, (formally Trout Lake,) NT in summer of 2016…one of my best photos I’ve taken with my Nikon D5200.”
Honorable Mention: Hicham Itjiou
Yellowknife, NT
“Cameron Falls, near Yellowknife, NT”
Honorable Mention: Mamselle Audrey
Whati, NT
“4 wheel driving to Whati on the ice roads.”