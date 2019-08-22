Our Beautiful North Winner- August 22, 2019

We want to see how you capture beauty in your community! Send us your contest entries to the nnsl.com Facebook Page via Facebook Messenger, for your chance to win $100.00 – every week! Please make sure you include a short description that includes what community the photo was taken in.

Winner: Candace Cousineau Fort Simpson, NT “This was taken 2 weeks ago at Little Doctor Lake, closest to Fort Simpson, NT.”

Honorable Mention: Maxime Carpentier Yellowknife, NT “Good morning, this picture was taken last winter at back bay marina (boat lay down) in Yellowknife.”

Honorable Mention: Mamselle Audrey Inuvik, NT “Inuvik Vibes.”

Honorable Mention: Sara Dryneck Wekweeti, NT “Taken in Wekweeti, NT, September 8, 2018, at the bridge:”