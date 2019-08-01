Our Beautiful North Winner- August 1st, 2019

We want to see how you capture beauty in your community! Send us your contest entries to the nnsl.com Facebook Page via Facebook Messenger, for your chance to win $100.00 – every week! Please make sure you include a short description that includes what community the photo was taken in. Please note that this contest is open only to residents of the NT.
Winner: Alia Jenelle Famorcan
Fort Smith, NT
“Hub of the North Pond was taken somewhere close to Fort Smith, NT.”
Honorable Mention: Novie Bordey
Hay River, NT
“This is paddling on the Great Slave Lake in Hay River, NT.”
Honorable Mention: Nam Truong
Fort Resolution, NT
“The picture was captured at Pine Point, Closest community to where this picture was taken is Fort Resolution but Pine Point used to be a town to serve the mine workers back in the days.”
Honorable Mention: James Erasmus
Nahanni Butte, NT
“Good morning from Nahanni Butte, NT”
Honorable Mention: Dave England
Yellowknife, NT
“Midnight sun flying, over the skies of Yellowknife in my Cessna 170B“