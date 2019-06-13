Our Beautiful North Contest, June 14th, 2019

We want to see how you capture beauty in your community! Send us your contest entries to the nnsl.com Facebook Page via Facebook Messenger, or to nnslweb@nnsl.com for your chance to win $100.00 – every week!

Winner: Kelsey Christina Peddle

Yellowknife, NT

“Our son, Cayson Pruden’s first fish he ever caught at the age of 2, Photo taken at Kam Lake, Yellowknife, NT.”

Honorable Mention: Chris Alexander

Yellowknife, NT

“Last seasons leaves and this spring leaves around Frame Lake,Yellowknife NT”

Honorable Mention: Billy Joseph Shae

Fort Good-Hope, NT

“Checked out the trails of Ramparts of Fort-Good-Hope. Came to a nice view.”

Honorable Mention: Kimberly Mary Stewart

Tulita, NT

“Tulita, NT.”

Honorable Mention: Ernie S Timbre

Fort Liard, NT

“Heres a photo of my brother and a wolf out at Bouvie lake near Fort Liard NT”

