FOOD BANK JOURNAL: Even volunteering a little helps a lot

It’s a pretty common scene in Yellowknife: you meet someone new and get to chatting. At some point in the conversation you learn that your new friend volunteers for Folk on the Rocks, sits on a board or two, coaches your nephew’s fastball team and walks dogs at the SPCA in their spare time.

The specifics may change a little but most of us know at least a few people like this. And that’s fantastic because there’s really no shortage of organizations, teams, events or causes in need of a few more volunteers.

The YK Food Bank has a roster of about 50 volunteers, some more active than others. These people sit on our board of directors, organize our warehouse, pack food baskets, transport goods, and give out hampers on distribution days.

With the exception of our board, our volunteers are not required to volunteer any set number of hours or commit to anything more than showing up when they say they will.

You know where this is going, right?

While we do have a number of volunteers already, we could always use more. If stacking cans and organizing donations sounds like a thrilling way to spend a Thursday evening, then let me introduce you to our packing team. If you’re a governance guru with a passion for food security, there might be a place for you on our board. And of course, if you want to see firsthand what a hamper of food means to members of our community, a Saturday morning distribution could be the place for you.

There’s no denying that Yellowknifers are an active and altruistic bunch. So whether you have lots of time to spare or are just looking for something to fill that one tiny open space left in your schedule, we’d love to hear from you. You can contact us on Facebook or by email ykfoodbank@gmail.com