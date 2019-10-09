Climate band wagoners should tackle Nunavut issues

It never ceases to amaze me how people jump on the bandwagon of the day and think they are making a difference.

Yes, we are concerned about the matter of global warming and how we see, especially up north, the difference in temperatures compared to yesteryear. We are in a situation that we can do nothing about but endure and yet the government of the day is penalizing us with carbon taxes and simply adding to our burden of existence. It has been said before that we in the north live in the highest cost of living index and this has been added to us.

There are situations that are intangible and this is one of them. There are other situations that are tangible and food security and housing are two at the top of the list in Nunavut. Why not jump on this bandwagon and make a loud noise with huge banners showing the politicians and leaders that we mean business. By meaning business we are saying out loud that people are hungry and literally homeless.

I wish the folks who like to be in the limelight would catch the gist of this and lead the band wagon in an open well-orchestrated march in all the communities across Nunavut and end at the Legislative Building in Iqaluit and remain there until those responsible for ensuring our people that their food security and housing will be dealt with expeditiously. This is not a light matter that is mentioned over a cup of tea, but a serious situation that is affecting everyone across Nunavut. It hampers the young in a good night’s sleep with a hot breakfast before school. It relieves the pressure of the teenagers in a safe and happy home. It continues to build the relationship between spouses with a dream and vision for the future of their children and grandchildren. This is the band wagon that must be seen and heard.

It is very difficult at times to understand the intention of our government. During the campaign, all who are in the House said they would work hard for their constituents and make sure that education would be looked at closely, housing would be addressed, family services would ensure guidance and counselling and assistance, justice would look for better approaches in institutional programming with more cultural relevant programs.

I could write many more pages on the intent of representation but time and space is not available.

I think you see what I am driving at. We are allowed to hold our members of the legislative assembly accountable and aware that we see and hear what is happening and not happening across Nunavut in the health and well-being of all Nunavummiut. Remember the Inuit Qaujimajatuqannit Principles and what they stand for: respecting others, relationships and caring for people; fostering good spirits by being open, welcoming and inclusive; serving and providing for family and/or community; decision-making through consensus; development of skills through practice, effort and action; working together for a common cause; being innovative and resourceful and; respect and care for the land, animals and the environment.

Now is the time that we all can be proactive and work together in addressing food security and housing needs across Nunavut.