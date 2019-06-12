There’s nothing wrong with showing Pride

There was a lot going on in Inuvik this past weekend. It was especially busy for the kids in the community, who were able to pick from a variety of outdoor, youth-oriented events to participate in.

At one point on Saturday, there was a Pride parade, a softball clinic and a kiddies carnival all happening at the same time. Parents got involved in the fun and made sure that their kids had the best time of their lives.

Overall, it was a great weekend for everyone. The sun was beaming and there were smiles all around.

There was one community member – who I will refer to as John for anonymity purposes – who took exception to the fact that the hour-long Pride parade conflicted with the Saturday afternoon activities of the weekend-long kiddies carnival. Leading up to the events, John shared his distaste in the Inuvik rant and rave Facebook group. Here’s a condensed version of his post, which was eventually taken down:

“…Why dont they give the kids a chance to live there [sic] life before trying to show them what the pride parade is. Thats all young kids going an [sic] im sure they are not aware of what its about…There its said come on with the put down comments and bashing. You read in the bible it is not right.”

If John cares about the kids and their happiness, it wouldn’t have bothered him where they went. “Your read in the bible it is not right” clearly indicates that John wasn’t concerned that the Pride parade was taking time away from the kiddies carnival.

His real concern here is the fact that there was a Pride parade in the first place. It sounds as if he’s worried that the parade would have somehow robbed the youth of their innocence and corrupted their souls.

A Pride parade is a community’s way of showing support for their most marginalized members. It’s a moment where everyone is free to be themselves without fear of being judged, where all love is championed and diversity is celebrated.

More importantly, Pride offers everyone the opportunity to get a greater understanding of the LGBTQ2S community by actually engaging with its allies and members. You’d be surprised to find out just how loving, caring, understanding and selfless this community is if you actually took the time to get to know who their members are.

Putting up barriers in your child’s life only robs them of their ability to learn about the world and all the colourful people that inhabit it.