Yellowknife RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in finding a man reported missing last week.

Andreas Hulan, 59, has not been seen since last Wednesday according to a news release issued by the Mounties on Sunday.

Police say he was last seen in downtown Yellowknife in the area of 52 Avenue and 47 Street.

While he has not been seen in nearly a week, it is possible that he is with someone in a green jeep and may have travelled outside of the city to a cabin, states the news release.

Hulan is described as a 59-year-old male, who is about 5’8″ in height with a stocky build.

He also has medium length brown hair with some grey touches.

It is uncertain what he may be wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andreas Hulan is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: nwtnutips to 274637.