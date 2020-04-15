Winter fuel re-supply deliveries completed: GNWT

The Government of the Northwest Territories issued a news release on Wednesday stating that fuel deliveries for residents and businesses were completed in northern communities as of April 9.

“It has been a priority for the GNWT that this work continues uninterrupted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the news release. “Communities in the Northwest Territories rely heavily on diesel and gasoline for electricity generation, heating, and transportation. ”

The release states that the territorial government purchases, transports and stores fuel for 16 communities, which are not served by the private sector.

“Local contractors then sell and distribute these petroleum products to residents and businesses,” reads the release.

The communities which saw deliveries due to their reliance on winter road connections to supply chains and the short winter road season this year included Colville Lake, Délı̨nę, Fort Good Hope, Gameti, Nahanni Butte, Sambaa K’e, Tsiigehtchic, Tulita, Wekweètı̀, Whatı̀, and Wrigley.

The GNWT also manages resupply diesel fuel for 20 communities on behalf of the Northwest Territories Power Corporation, states the release.