What is the Dene Nation today?

Dene National Chief Norman Yakeleya says this summer’s assembly at Midway Lake, at the end of next month, will determine the future and unity of the Dene Nation. News/North spoke with Yakeleya as he helped out with a youth camp in the bush near Wekweeti last week.

News/North: What are the big issues facing the NWT’s Dene peoples right now?

Norman Yakeleya: Well, this could be a good news story: the unifying of the Dene and the rebuilding of the Dene Nation. Along with that, the forging of stronger ties with our Indigenous allies, the Inuvialuit and the Metis. This is long overdue. If Indigenous governments allied on issues of common interest it would be far more effective in dealing with the federal and territorial governments. The upcoming federal and territorial elections will present new opportunities for the Dene. We’re interested in expediting the settlement of our land claims and self-government agreements, which will improve the economic future for the Northwest Territories by creating certainty and political peace dealing with land ownership, and opening development opportunities. This is an unmet promise of the 18th legislative assembly and the current federal government.

N/N: What are some of these issues that need to be dealt with?

NY: Co-drafting of bills is critical to the Dene. Like the Forest Act (which was shelved by the GNWT until after the upcoming election after Indigenous governments criticized a lack of consultation in its drafting). Co-governance in the Northwest Territories is needed on matters that impact us. It’s simple: No decision about us without us.

We also have a strong child welfare concern based on two consecutive, extremely negative reports from the auditor general. Maybe it’s time for an Indigenous-run child welfare agency. And there’s great urgency on the environmental front. The changing of our land is of concern to the elders. There’s changes that we need to start talking about because it’s upsetting everything.

Alberta is publicly preparing to release 1.3 trillion litres of toxic waste water from the oil sands tailings ponds into the Athabasca within two years, even though the technology to clean the water does not exist. That waste will flow north into the Northwest Territories. There are rights to be protected under Treaty 8 and Treaty 11. The Trans-Boundary Water Agreement is there to protect us from this. We don’t know if it will. Again, no decision about us without us.

Our caribou herds are in much need of attention. We are faced with challenges invasive species, chronic wasting disease (in ungulates south of the border), droughts and the flow of water.

N/N: What’s next on the agenda?

NY: The Dene National Assembly is happening at Midway Lake on July 28, 29 and 30. The main topic is the unification of the Dene and the rebuilding of the Dene Nation. This will be the most important gathering since the Dene Declaration in the early 1970s. We are talking about the future 15,000 to 25,000 Dene stand strong and proud. The theme of the assembly is ‘Many heartbeats, one Dene drum.’ So we are at the cusp of turning a new leaf, so to speak, for the Dene and we’re also bombarded with many issues.

N/N: What is the role of the Dene Nation in territorial and federal politics today?

NY: Well, we have a constitutional working group that is undertaking that very specific issue. We’re asking the the chiefs, what is the role of the Dene Nation given that we have settled land claims? We have two regions yet to settle land claims. We have the new reality of the federal government supporting the recognition of inherent rights.

So that’s the very question we will be asking the leaders at Midway Lake, what is the role of the Dene? What is the mandate? Should we continue on the rebuilding process? What role will the Dene Nation play in the North? Are we an advocacy group? Are we a nation within a nation? Are we like the United Nations where we come together on cultural issues, language issues, national issues such as education, supporting our youth, formalizing our culture through the elders? Are we a confederacy of nations now? Respecting the Tlicho government, respecting the Gwich’in government and the Sahtu government because they are the three regions that have settled land claims. We are still yet to deal with the Dehcho and the Akaitcho as they go through their process of enshrining their own regions with certainty and jurisdiction.

Next year will be the 50th year of the Dene Nation and the year after we will celebrate 100 years of the treaty-making process of Treaty 11. So, we’ve got some big-ticket items that we need to discuss amongst ourselves.

N/N: Do you feel progress is being made on Indigenous rights in Canada?

NY: After 152 years there is no longer denial of rights but recognition of inherent rights and self-determination. We have made progress in policy and rights. There have been residential school settlements. We are looking at the ‘60s Scoop. The Languages Act is a big win for the Northwest Territories.

But look at how many of our people need services in regards to alcohol and drugs and addiction. And we know that bricks and mortar is required. But not to the extent that government thinks – a narrow view. They just finished building that big beautiful hospital in Yellowknife. They had no problem building it. We are asking for human help, helping our people.

They continue wanting to send us down south. They don’t look at aboriginal wellness on the land, treatment on the land in our regions and our communities. We’re going to send all our money to the Alberta health services, millions of dollars. Why don’t we take those millions of dollars and bring (the money) into the region to use it on the land for our people?

Our people are from the land. The Department of Health (and Social Services) should put the money where their mouth is. They say they recognize Aboriginal people – then, we are from the land. Send us the dollars.

We will take our people who need help and put them on the land because they are very beautiful people and we know that the land will heal them, work with them.

Look at the Tlicho — powerful people. We should be supporting them. Gwich’in, Sahtu, Dehcho, Akaitcho — all powerful people but the government still looks at them with the views of the Indian Act. ‘We know what’s good for you.’ I say enough of that.

It’s 2019.