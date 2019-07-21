GNWT responds to fire at Tin Can Hill

Department of Environment and Natural Resources fire personnel responded to a small fire on Tin Can Hill on the outskirts of Yellowknife, Saturday afternoon.

Meagan Wohlberg, information officer with NWT Fire, stated that a call for assistance was made to the area at about 3:30 p.m. and a helicopter and bucket were dispatched shortly thereafter to extinguish the fire.

The fire appears to have been person-caused, Wohlberg stated, however the City of Yellowknife has begun investigating.

Wohlberg stated the fire was located at a remote area of Tin Can Hill, which slopes steeply toward Yellowknife Bay. This made it difficult for city fire personnel and their vehicles to navigate the terrain.

“It was on top of the rocks close to the shore line,” she said. “The fire department could not reach it with their trucks.”

Yellowknifer was on scene and noted that police and fire fighters were present with a fire truck and a tanker, however the fire appeared under control.