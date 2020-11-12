United Way NWT has made available $110,000 in grants for community projects by non-profits, the organization said in a news release on Thursday.

Groups registered with the Canada Revenue Agency have until Dec. 4 to apply for up to $7,500 each for their projects. Applications are available on United Way’s website. The funds will be distributed in February and March 2021.

Funding is focused on three areas: moving people out of poverty and meeting basic human needs; improving access to social and health-related support services; and improving access to early childhood learning and development programs to help children succeed at school and make a healthy transition into adulthood.

“United Way is proud to support non-profits across the NWT,” said Tracy St. Denis, United Way NWT chair. “With the funds we have raised here in the North we are able to assist them do the important work to help our most vulnerable across our territory.”

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, the United Way saw contributing funds grow for its pandemic-related programs to help more than 60 organizations, up from 20, with distributed funds exceeding $600,000, up from $185,000 in early 2020.

Those programs include the Emergency Community Support Fund, New Horizon’s Seniors Fund and the Together We’re Strong initiative delivered jointly with the Yellowknife Community Foundation.

Over the last decade, United Way NWT has provided more than $1.1 million to non-profit organizations in the territory through its Community Investment Fund. Funds raised through the payroll donation campaigns are used in United Way’s Community Investment Fund.